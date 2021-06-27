CORDELIA GUNDY BRUMFIELD, 83, of Barboursville, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born March 6, 1938, in Chapmanville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ellis Leonard and Violet Withrow Gundy. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Harley Brumfield, and by two brothers, Leonard Gundy and Jess Gundy. She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Carol Enloe; one son, Roger Harold Brumfield; one brother, Wendell Gundy (Sue); three grandchildren, Brian M. Enloe (Yu), Christy Taylor (Lynn) and Shelly Sciarrino (Mike); three great-grandchildren, Alex Enloe, Giana Sciarrino and Gabriel Sciarrino; special friend, Patty Baum (Tom); and a host of other family. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit one hour prior on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

