CURTIS JUNIOR SMITH, 72, of Milton, passed away March 8, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. John Hathaway. He was born August 30, 1948, son of the late Mabel Fay Garrett Smith, and was preceded in death by three brothers, Murel, Billy Joe and Danny Smith. He is survived by his wife, Helen Little Smith; sons, Donald D., Roy Allen, Roggie Dale and Curtis Smith Jr.; sister, Beverly Templeton, and his brother, Johnnie Smith; special great-nephew, Taran Watts; and several family and friends. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

