DAISY RUTH NICHOLS, 66, of Kenova, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Bobby Young. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born August 22, 1955, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Frank Buck and Mary Louise Eakle. She is survived by her husband, Charles Nichols; sister, Ruby Vance; brothers, George, Danny and Joe Buck; grandson, Herbie Blake; and granddaughter, Melanie Keesee. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

