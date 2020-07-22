DALLAS KEITH WAGNER, 84, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Charley Stephens. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born July 13, 1936, in Cabell County, a son of the late Dallas Theodore and Mildred Willis Wagner. He was a member and past deacon of Barboursville Baptist Church where he also was a former teacher for the young adult Sunday School Class. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara “Bobbie” Bowman Wagner; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Allen Smith of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Heather and Kenneth Glover of Milton and Trina Smith of Barboursville; one great-grandchild, Kayley Glover; and one sister, Janie Kite of Georgia. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Silbermins and the entire staff of HIMG Oncology. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barboursville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 291, Barboursville, WV 25504. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
