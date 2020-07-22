Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


DALLAS KEITH WAGNER, 84, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Charley Stephens. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born July 13, 1936, in Cabell County, a son of the late Dallas Theodore and Mildred Willis Wagner. He was a member and past deacon of Barboursville Baptist Church where he also was a former teacher for the young adult Sunday School Class. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara “Bobbie” Bowman Wagner; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Allen Smith of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Heather and Kenneth Glover of Milton and Trina Smith of Barboursville; one great-grandchild, Kayley Glover; and one sister, Janie Kite of Georgia. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Silbermins and the entire staff of HIMG Oncology. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barboursville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 291, Barboursville, WV 25504. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.