DALTON WALDEN LEWIS, 82, of Milton W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 7, 2021. He was born October 28, 1939. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Wanda Powers Lewis; his father, Cecil Lewis; and mother, Celesta Walden Lewis. Also, six brothers and four sisters preceded him in death. He is survived by a son, Kevin Lewis and daughter-in-law Judi Lewis of Spartanburg, S.C.; a daughter, Michelle Kelley and son-in-law Dallas Kelley II of Milton, W.Va. Also, three grandchildren, Morgan Ruley and her husband Colton Ruley of Ashland, Ky., Parker Lewis of Spartanburg, S.C., and Chandler Kelley of Milton, W.Va. He is also survived by one brother, Darrell, and six sisters, Mary Alice, Mildred, Doris Jean, Phyllis, Nadine and Connie. Dalton was a graduate of Hannan High School and attended Marshall University. He was retired from Courts Motors where he worked more than 30 years as a salesman. He was a Gideon, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member and deacon of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church for more than 60 years. Dalton loved his church, family and friends, but his three grandchildren were his pride and joy. He would go to great lengths to watch them play their respective college sports and would tell anyone who would listen about the three of them for as long as they would listen. He enjoyed time at his beach house, golfing, fishing, hunting and reading his Bible. He will be missed by so many people here, but he was welcomed to Heaven with open arms by his wife, mom and dad and so many others who have gone on before. We lost a devout, honest and wonderful father, grandfather, friend here on earth, but heaven gained a new soul where he is rejoicing today at the feet of Jesus! Dalton will be laid to rest in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., in a private graveside ceremony officiated by Rev. Chelcie Gibson, and a celebration memorial for Dalton’s life is planned for later this year. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
