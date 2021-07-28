DANA “HUCK” HAMMOND, 60, of Huntington, passed away July 22, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 7, 1961, to the late Leo and Jewell Hammond. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. He leaves behind his children, Tia, George (Kayla) and Jesse (Logan), and their mother, Nancy; six grandkids; three sisters, Barbara, Drema (Mark) and Lynnie (Delbert); two sisters-in-law, Brenda and Sandy; two brothers, Eddie (Teresa) and Danny (Jean); several nieces and nephews; and many loved ones and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jesse Lacy and Pastor Heron Adkins. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wallace Funeral Home to help with funeral services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you