DANIEL ADAM CARTWRIGHT, 34, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away January 7, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Tim Jayne. Burial will be in Plybon Cemetery, Huntington. He was born February 21, 1986, in Huntington. Daniel is preceded in death by one brother, Robert Andrew Staley of Huntington, W.Va., grandparents, Victor and Marie Cartwright of Huntington, W.Va., and step-grandparents, Tommy Tunnell of Canton, Texas, Robert F. and Diania Sue Staley of Huntington, W.Va., and Thomas Melvin Kingery Jr. of Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his mother, Tammy Staley (husband Robert) of Huntington, W.Va.; father, David Cartwright (wife René) of Wills Point, Texas; daughter, Jaelyn Marie; sisters, Elizabeth Linger (husband Steven) of McGaheysville, Va., Sarah Cartwright and Johanna Cartwright, both of Wills Point, Texas; brother, Nathan Ryan Staley of Huntington; special niece, Kaydence Staley; grandmother, Freda A. Kingery; step-grandmother, Sherry Tunnell Mullins (husband Lynn) of Myrtle Springs, Texas. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.