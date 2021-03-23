DANIEL DEWAYNE CHANEY, 63, of Salt Rock, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park with Dale Barnett officiating. He was born November 25, 1957, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of Jack Chaney of Salt Rock and the late Jean Ellen Wooten Chaney. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Curtis Steven Chaney, Thomas Trent Chaney and Harold Keith Chaney. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

