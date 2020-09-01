Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DANIEL GARTH ADKINS, 61, of Dearborn Heights, Mich., passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Rob Prichard. Burial will be in Ramsey - Cende Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. He was born September 21, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Russell Rakes and Elizabeth Adkins. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Flora Adkins and Alice Rakes. He is survived by two sisters, Rebekah Fryer and Emma Browning; one brother, Girard Adkins; several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be at the Wallace Funeral Home one hour prior to the funeral service. During services please respect social distancing and mask guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.