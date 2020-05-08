DANIEL JAMES “DANNY” COYLE, aka “Poppa D,” 62, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. Private family services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Ray Vance, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born June 19, 1957, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles Harrison and Faye Darlena Porter Coyle. He was a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Adkins Coyle; two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Anthony Clay of Huntington and Kelly and Steve Brown of Huntington; one son, Brennon Coyle of Huntington; one sister, Janet Sue Fuller of Huntington; one brother, Larry Jones of Huntington; four grandchildren, Brennon, C.J. and Summer Coyle and Chelsie Clay; two great-grandchildren, Autumn Midkiff and Clayton Coyle; and Kinsley, who was like a great-grandchild. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

