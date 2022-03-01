DANIEL RAY NEAL, 67, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 27, 2022. He was born June 15, 1954, a son of Rosanna Templeton Neal of Milton and the late Everett Neal. He was a retired custodian with the Putnam County School System and was a member of the Covered Bridge Car Club. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Sheena Neal of Milton; two sisters, Caren Neal of Milton and Barbara Neal of Las Vegas, Nev.; four brothers, Don Neal and Timmy Neal, both of Milton, David Neal of Rio Grande, Ohio, and Alan Neal of Rock Hill, S.C.; three grandchildren, Dean Neal, Cyrus Neal and Greyson Neal; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Mark Finley officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

