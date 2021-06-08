DANNY BRENT PRIDEMORE, 68, of Huntington passed away June 6, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Ryder Family Cemetery. He was born July 29, 1952, in Huntington, a son of the late John Robert and Erma Ann Waugh Pridemore. He was preceded in death by his lifelong companion, Marjorie Linville. Danny is survived by his siblings, Rose Hill, Othella “Pug” Ryder, Olive Ann Pridemore, Lora Harless, Wilma Wolfe, Robert Pridemore and Jim Pridemore, and several nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

