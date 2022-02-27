DANNY LUE SHEPPARD, 74, of Milton, W.Va., passed away February 24, 2022, at his home. He was born January 7, 1948, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Rush and Lena Hoskinson Sheppard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sheppard. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War. Danny was a retired employee of AEP. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Kelly Goodpaster; two grandchildren, Olivia Goodpaster and Seth Goodpaster; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Sandy Sheppard and Fred and Martia Sheppard. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Will Basham. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you