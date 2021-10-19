DARRELL HOLLIS WHITE, age 85, of Milton, husband of Katheryn "Kathy" White for 52 years, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eschol and Maxine White; brother, Ronnie; and sister, Barbara Young (Jack). He is survived by his wife; brother, Nelson; sister, Wanda Kay White; sisters-in-law, Doty White and Marceil White; and special nephew, R.W. White. He retired from Owens-Illinois with 30 years of service and worked for P.C. Publishing in Culloden for several years. He was a life member of Milton VFW 9796 and was a former Commander. He was a charter member of Milton Covered Bridge Car Club and owned a 1955 Ford Fairlane. He is a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church of Milton. Private funeral services will be at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Deacon Ray Johnson speaking and nephew R.W. White reading the eulogy. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

