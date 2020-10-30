Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DARRELL LEE BRINEGAR, 68, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away October 27, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Robert Burns. Burial will be in Brinegar Cemetery. He was born May 6, 1952, in West Hamlin, a son of the late Lorenzia and Beatrice Adkins Brinegar. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Vance Brinegar; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and John Maynard of Salt Rock; sisters, Delores Perry and Alberta Perry of Beech Fork; and brother, Everett Brinegar of West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.