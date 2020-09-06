Essential reporting in volatile times.

DAVID ALDEN PEYTON, 76, of Huntington, passed away September 2, 2020. David was born November 12, 1943, in Huntington, a son of the late Creath Alden and Genevieve Duncan Peyton. He is survived by his wife, Susan Samuels Peyton, and one son, David A. Peyton Jr. of Norcross, Ga. There will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington City Mission, 624 10th Street, Huntington, WV 25701. Those who knew Dave would know that he would encourage everyone to exercise their constitutional right to go vote. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

