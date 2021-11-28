DAVID ALLEN BAUMGARDNER, 1939-2021. David, a man after God’s own heart, passed from this world to his heavenly home in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 24. David was preceded in death by his sons, Andy and Joe Baumgardner; his father and mother, Roy and Mary Baumgardner; his brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Dorthy (Dot) Baumgardner; and cousin, Sharon (Cade) Clay. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Eleanor (Hunter) Baumgardner; his daughter, Mary Ellen (Baumgardner) Black; grandson, Michael David Baumgardner (Lisha); granddaughters, Annie Black Hale (Nathan) and Abigail (Abi) Black; nephew, Mike (Jane) Baumgardner; nieces, Claudia Baumgardner Jackson and Joi Baumgardner; as well as a great-nephew, Jon (Kristi) Baumgardner, and -niece, Lauren Jackson; and special cousins, Lynn (David) Andrews and Doyle (Imogene) Wolfe, Cindy (Eddie) Scarberry, Greg (Cathy) Clay; and many special friends too numerous to name here. David was a graduate of Barboursville High School and attended Marshall University. He was a member of Providence Reformed Presbyterian Church in Barboursville and a retiree of the Nickel Plant (Inco/Special Metals). David not only leaves behind his family and friends but a wonderful legacy of faith, writing these words shortly before he passed, “Love the LORD your God with all your heart.” David suffered more than 25 years with COPD but was never known to complain and often heard quoting, “It is well with my soul,” a line from his favorite hymn by the same name. To hear the hymn and find the reason for David’s hope, visit www.mefromthensideout.com/2021/11/27/things-i-learned-from-my-dad/. Contributions in David’s memory can be made to the Huntington food bank (www.facinghunger.org/about-us/), Seed Company (www.seedcompany.com/aboutus) or St. Jude (www.stjude.org). There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
