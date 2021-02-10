DAVID ALLEN CURTIS, 70, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. He was born February 14, 1950, in Clifton Forge, Va., a son of the late Hayden and Mary Curtis. He worked as an optician in the Barboursville area for 45 years. He enjoyed hobbies such as woodworking, crafting, music and painting. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy Milner Curtis; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Homer Keyser of Ona, W.Va.; one son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Jessalyn Curtis of Ona, W.Va.; one sister, Cynthia Curtis of Lexington, Ky.; one brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Billie Curtis of Grafton, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Taylor and Madison Risinger and Ella and Ethan Curtis; four granddogs, Izzie, Bella, Bentley and Stark. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Special thanks to Jodi Biller at The Lung Center and Becky and Laura at Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.