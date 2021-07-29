DAVID EUGENE CLARK, 80, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away at home Sunday, July 25, 2021. David was born June 12, 1941, in Coon Creek, W.Va., the son of Versie Marie Clark and Henry Sylvester Clark. David was preceded in death by his son, David Douglas Clark; Vonda Gay Erwin; and Tamara Faye Clark. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Jodi Clark of Milton; stepchildren, Dakota, Joy, Tammy, Jason, Scott and Lee. He is also survived by his youngest daughter, Ruthie Clark of Connecticut; a very special grandson, Scott Erwin and his wife Misty Erwin; David Hager, Courtney Setliff, Paul Erwin, Greta Erwin, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love of fishing, animals that he took care of, his Christianity, and his first true love of singing, playing the guitar and his banjo. He will live in our hearts forever. It was David’s wishes to not have services and to be remembered as he was. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you