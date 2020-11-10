Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DAVID FRANKLIN BLEDSOE, 78, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away November 7, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born March 14, 1942, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Basil and Minnie Hatfield Bledsoe. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kristi Dawn Fetty; brothers, Basil Bledsoe Jr. and Jarrell Bledsoe; sisters, Hazel Clay, Thelma Martin and Clara Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Cramer Bledsoe; four children, David Bledsoe (Sharon), Mark Bledsoe (Tabitha), Larry Bledsoe (Tina) and Tracy Lowe; one brother, Darrell Bledsoe (Violetta); sisters, JoAnn Wheeler, Betty Testerman (John) and Barbara Brooks; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Milton High School. He served in the United States Navy. He was retired from Huntington Alloys and was also a retired realtor for Family First Realty. He enjoyed woodworking, oil painting, reading and gardening. No services are planned at this time. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.