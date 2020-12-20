DAVID HEBER RIGGLE, 86, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jamie Jefferson. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. He was born February 12, 1934, in Hyner, Pa., a son of the late Ira and Anna Weaver Riggle. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1955-1959. He was preceded in death by his brother, Boyd Riggle; grandson, Gary Galloway; and son-in-law, John Jones. He is survived by his wife, Wonetta Clary Riggle; five children, Shirley Hicks (Michael), Anna Jones, Carlenea Galloway (Randy), David Dwayne Riggle (Sheila) and Stephanee Hesson (Tommy); one sister, Ella Wilson; one brother, Richard Riggle; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

