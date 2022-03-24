DAVID KEITH FINLEY, 59, of Milton, W.Va., passed away March 20, 2022. He was retired from oil and gas fields. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., by Pastor Mark Finley. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. He was born June 22, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Dottie Lou Lucas Finley of Milton, W.Va., and the late William Kermit Finley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Finley. Also surviving are his wife, Peggy Finley; daughter, Ashley Finley of Milton, W.Va.; brother, Bruce Finley of Milton, W.Va.; half-sister, Jeanette Bias of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Sophia and Jeremy Finley. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

