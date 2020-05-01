DAVID LANDON BASHAM, 84, of Barboursville, passed away April 29, 2020. He was born December 14, 1935, a son of the late Ray Basham and Juanita Basham. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Stover Basham; stepdaughters, Angie and Gary Parsley of Hurricane, W.Va., and Pam and John Adkins of Huntington; stepson, Roger and Trish Shepherd of Chesapeake, Ohio; brother, John and Shirley Basham of Martinsville, Indiana; and his dog and faithful companion, Rudy. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

