DAVID LEE HENRY JR., 57, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away January 11, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born January 30, 1964, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of David Lee Henry Sr. of Lesage, W.Va., and the late Mary Jane Worden Athey. He is also survived by one daughter, Sarah Henry; four sons, Jacob Henry, Zachariah Henry, Elijah Henry and Joseph Henry; one sister, Kimberly Henry; grandchildren, Isabella and Huxley; niece, Amber Maturino; and great-niece, Loreena. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Howard Henry. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you