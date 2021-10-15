DAVID LEE LAWRENCE, 88, of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his home. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, by Dr. David Lemming at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel in Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Huntington after the service. He was born March 21, 1933, in Huntington, a son of the late Hezekiah and Lillie Benedict Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Perry Lawrence. He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Schumaker (Jim) of Richmond, Va., and Jennifer Dodrill (Scott) of Homosassa, Fla.; two loving grandsons, Eric Dodrill (Melissa) of Mt. Clare, W.Va., and Taylor Schumaker (Elizabeth Carey) of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and two adoring great-grandsons, Callen Elliott and Bryant Oliver Dodrill. As David journeyed through life, he left footprints of love and kindness, courage, joy and faith. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, where he crossed the Arctic Circle, among other adventures. He retired from Armco (AK) Steel after 40-plus years of service. He was a very active member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church until he and Jeanette moved to Florida in 2011. He never found a church home that he loved as much as LMBC. He loved his entire family immensely. He was an amazing, caring man and was adored and loved by his family in return. He loved to travel and shared many tall tales with his grandchildren, which will long be remembered. His unwavering faith in God sustained him always, and he lived his faith daily. He was our anchor in the storm; his wisdom and guidance will always be cherished. He rejoices in Heaven now and shares the joy with Mom and those loved ones that passed before. Even though he is gone, the lessons we learned from him will continue to inspire us as we go through life. We will miss you, beloved father, Pawpaw and great-Pawpaw … till we meet again, we will hold you close in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
