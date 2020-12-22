DAVID LEE STEWART, 41, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Charley Langdon. Burial will be in Pete Meadows Cemetery, Glenwood. He was born December 4, 1979, in Huntington, a son of the late Dave and Rosalee Stewart. He is also preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Danny Lee Stewart; by his maternal grandparents, Haimer and Stella Knapp; and paternal grandparents, Stanley and Garnet Stewart. He is survived by his two sisters, Melissa (Jake) Trippett and Mary (Richard) Stapleton. He is also survived by a special nephew, David Scott; two special nieces, McKenzie Trippett and Madison Trippett; a special uncle, Clayton Stewart, who stepped up as a father figure when his father passed away; and many more special uncles, aunts and cousins. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.