DAVID LEE STEWART, 41, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Charley Langdon. Burial will be in Pete Meadows Cemetery, Glenwood. He was born December 4, 1979, in Huntington, a son of the late Dave and Rosalee Stewart. He is also preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Danny Lee Stewart; by his maternal grandparents, Haimer and Stella Knapp; and paternal grandparents, Stanley and Garnet Stewart. He is survived by his two sisters, Melissa (Jake) Trippett and Mary (Richard) Stapleton. He is also survived by a special nephew, David Scott; two special nieces, McKenzie Trippett and Madison Trippett; a special uncle, Clayton Stewart, who stepped up as a father figure when his father passed away; and many more special uncles, aunts and cousins. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
