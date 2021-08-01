DAVID LEO CHAPMAN, 80, of Milton, passed away July 31, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born February 10, 1941, in Milton, a son of the late Oscar Delbert and Thelma Jewel Smith Chapman. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melody Hutchinson Chapman; siblings, Richard Chapman, Dorothy Chapman, Norma Lee Stratton and Violet Courts. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Jeanetta Chapman of Milton, Eric and Delores Chapman of Ona, and Andy and Sherri Chapman of Huntington; sisters, Donna Weekly of Ona, Pauline Bledsoe of Milton, Ora Gail Cain of Milton and Linda Sue Stewart of Mission Viejo, Calif.; brothers, Charles Chapman of Milton, Don Chapman of Milton and Johnny Chapman of Milton; grandchildren, Josh Chapman, Deric Chapman, Mac Chapman, Sean Roush, Samantha Forney, Rachael Fillinger and Kaylie Chapman; and great-grandchildren, Qwinn Forney and Marilyn Fillinger. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

