DAVID LLOYD GILLENWATER, 68, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away September 7, 2020. He was born March 23, 1952, to the late Clifford and Mildred Smith Gillenwater. He is survived by his wife, Kathey Gillenwater, of 46 years; his sons, Lloyd Gillenwater (Maria), Clifford Gillenwater (Tammy), David Ray Gillenwater (ex DeAnna), James Gillenwater (Samantha); one daughter, Jennifer Morris (Phillip); grandkids, Kristina Gillenwater, Hunter Morris, JJ, Mathew, Charlie Gillenwater, Lillie, David Lloyd Scott Gillenwater, and step-grandkids, Ancel, J.D. Lester, along with three foster grandkids; brothers, Lonnie Gillenwater, Billy Lee Gillenwater; sisters, Jenny Cremeans (Ivin), Paulett Black (Roger), Anna Morris, Katherine Denbow (Fred) and Mary Saunders (Jerry). Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Timmy Davis. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

