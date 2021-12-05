DAVID LOUIS HENZLER SR., 67, of Milton, passed away December 2, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born April 17, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pa., a son of the late William and Anna Neubauer Henzler. He is survived by his wife, Karen Byrnes Henzler; daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Josh Woods of Milton; sons, David Henzler and Matthew Henzler and his fiancee Summer Neal, all of Milton; sister, Jane Masartis of Butler, Pa.; and two grandchildren, Joshua and Reagan. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

