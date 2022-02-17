DAVID MARVIN SUTPHIN, 76, of Milton, W.Va., passed away January 3, 2022. He was born November 12, 1945, in Ona, W.Va., a son of the late Algar and Lotolaenne Weatherholt Sutphin. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Oma Johnson and Veda Chapman; and by five brothers, Bud, Buster, James, Darrel and Elvin Sutphin. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Adkins Sutphin; one daughter, Alicia Lundy and her husband Richard; seven grandchildren, Trenton, Kierian, Dayvin, Amiah, RJ, Xavier and Tatyana; a favorite cousin, Larry Spencer; and a host of nieces and nephews. A service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace

