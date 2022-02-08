DAVID WILSON FORINASH, of Culloden, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the age of 79. David leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Linda Shelton Forinash; and as he always considered it, his greatest accomplishment, his daughter, Sara Beth Hubbard (Robert). He also leaves behind stepgrandchildren, Ashton, Caden and Clowie; along with a brother-in-law, Oran Trimble; and a nephew, Rusty Trimble. David was proud to be a 7th generation West Virginian. He came from hard-working people who helped in establishing the state. Preceding him in death was his mother, Alice Rosencrance Forinash, a farmer’s daughter, and his dad, Woodrow Wilson Forinash, a coal miner. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sheila Forinash and Sherry Forinash Trimble. David had many uncles, aunts and cousins who worked the land as loggers, miners and farmers around Randolph County. David was able to escape the hard and dangerous work of his ancestors because of Coach Robert Scholl of Scott High School, who helped him obtain a football scholarship to Marshall University from 1960-1964. It was that scholarship that began his love of Marshall University. David was a loyal Herd fan, contributing both time and money in many roles. Upon graduation, David worked for the West Virginia Department of Welfare as a social worker. Later, David played various roles in the Department: Director of Assistance Payments, Assistant Comm. of Economic Services and Assistant Comm. of Medical Services. David spent two years as the Administrator of Sacred Heart Hospital in Richwood, W.Va. He loved the work and the people of Richwood, W.Va. After Sacred Heart sold, David moved to St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, W.Va. He ended his career at DHHR as Deputy Secretary to Commissioner Joan Ohl. Even though David’s health forced him into retirement, he still volunteered on many boards such as Prestera and Cammack Children’s Center. He was always caring for West Virginians. David would want to thank the doctors and staff (Dr. Haas, Dr. Augostini, Nurse Rachel) at Ross Heart Hospital at Ohio State for extending his life over 25 years. A celebration of David’s life will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, with Pastor Bob Hogsett officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. The family requests that all CDC COVID-19 guidelines be followed at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
