DEBORAH KAREN SHULL, 70, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. She was born April 11, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Calvin and Beulah Knapp Jeffers. She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Sue Shull; one brother, Gene Jeffers; and one sister, Janice Jeffers. She is survived by her husband, Glenvill Shull; sisters, Wanda Smith, Sandy Lucas (Dale), Joyce Arthur (Danny); one brother, Doug Jeffers; sisters-in-law, Sharon Jeffers, Gladys Gibbs (Tim), Joyce Johnson, Patricia Reynolds, Connie Cremeans (Jim), Diane Johnson (John), Kathy Johnson (Mark); brother-in-law, Charles (Wilma) Shull; special cousins, Lonnie and Brenda Shull and Jamie and Ginny Shull; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Cory Shull, Scottie Shull, Jeff Shull, Danny Reynolds, Justin Shull and Mike Morgan. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Dorin Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gwinn Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Camp Landing Entertainment District continues aggressive remodel of former KYOVA Mall
- Herd QB Grant Wells announces intent to transfer
- Sober living house sues city over business license denial
- Watoga becomes West Virginia’s first Dark Sky Park
- Marshall professor reinstated after political statements
- Young Thundering Herd player Jackson dead at 71
- BILLY DWAINE COOPER
- Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in Special Metals strike
- Dog Haus Biergarten opens first WV location near Barboursville
- Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start program
Collections
- Photos: New Year's Day 5K at Ritter Park
- Photos: Art teachers attend professional development event at HMA
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: New Year's Eve celebration at Fun City
- Photos: Boys basketball, Chesapeake vs. Fairland
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Sholten Singer
- Photos: Kids celebrate NYE at the Imagination Station
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe vs. Mingo Central, boys basketball
- Photos: MU women's basketball vs. Southern Miss
- Photos: Girl's high school basketball, Fairland vs. Ironton