DEBORAH KAREN SHULL, 70, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. She was born April 11, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Calvin and Beulah Knapp Jeffers. She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Sue Shull; one brother, Gene Jeffers; and one sister, Janice Jeffers. She is survived by her husband, Glenvill Shull; sisters, Wanda Smith, Sandy Lucas (Dale), Joyce Arthur (Danny); one brother, Doug Jeffers; sisters-in-law, Sharon Jeffers, Gladys Gibbs (Tim), Joyce Johnson, Patricia Reynolds, Connie Cremeans (Jim), Diane Johnson (John), Kathy Johnson (Mark); brother-in-law, Charles (Wilma) Shull; special cousins, Lonnie and Brenda Shull and Jamie and Ginny Shull; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Cory Shull, Scottie Shull, Jeff Shull, Danny Reynolds, Justin Shull and Mike Morgan. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Dorin Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gwinn Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

