DEBORAH LYNN GRANT COPLEY, 67, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born May 23, 1953, a daughter of the late William McKinley and Edna Webb Grant. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Bessie Grant. Debbie was a loving Sister, Wife, Mother and Grandmother, a talented artist and a dedicated servant of the Lord. She spent her days sharing the gospel and telling her testimony of what the Lord had done in her life. She was a faithful member and Sunday school teacher at Central Freewill Baptist Church in Huntington, and could always be found singing in the choir, making sure kids were fed and learning about Jesus, decorating for the holidays, manning the kitchen or speaking at a luncheon. We know in our hearts the Lord greeted her and proclaimed, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert Michael Copley; two sons, Shane Copley of Ashland, KY., and Bart (Megan) Copley of Huntington; five grandchildren, Carson, Ethan, Ella, Jax and Finn Copley; two brothers, Larry (Dixie) Grant, Gary (Shirley) Grant; five sisters, Avanell (George) Savage, Carol (Tom) Pennington, Connie (Larry) Castle, Kathy (Joe) Copley, Brenda (Chip) VanScoy; stepsister, Nanetta Hardwick; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Central Freewill Baptist Church, 451 6th Ave., Huntington, WV. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 3 p.m. by Pastor Steve Williams. The family asks that you adhere to social distancing guidelines. A private graveside service for immediate family will be conducted Monday, March 29, 2021, in Fort Gay. Memorial contributions may be made in Debbie’s honor to Central Freewill Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton Middle School teacher scrutinized for in-class comments
- Judge dismisses fired teacher's lawsuit against superintendent
- Former Milton Middle School employee indicted on sex abuse charge
- No. 4 Highlanders keep their cool, knock off No. 3 Knights
- WVDE begins distributing letters for next round of P-EBT funding
- Letter to the editor: Brickyard site not good for Davis Creek
- LARRY G. PERRY
- DANNY JOE VICKERS
- KRISTY ANN CONNER RAMOS
- Highlanders coach Holmes beats COVID-19 twice
Images
Collections
- Photos: WVSSAC State Cheer Championship
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Spring weather brings people outside
- Photos: Easter Egg Hunt at St. Cloud Commons
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, baseball
- Photos: West Virginia Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Hannan, girl's high school basketball
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Tolsia, girl's high school basketball
- Photos: Paint Party at the Cabell County Public Library