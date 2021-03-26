DEBORAH LYNN GRANT COPLEY, 67, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born May 23, 1953, a daughter of the late William McKinley and Edna Webb Grant. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Bessie Grant. Debbie was a loving Sister, Wife, Mother and Grandmother, a talented artist and a dedicated servant of the Lord. She spent her days sharing the gospel and telling her testimony of what the Lord had done in her life. She was a faithful member and Sunday school teacher at Central Freewill Baptist Church in Huntington, and could always be found singing in the choir, making sure kids were fed and learning about Jesus, decorating for the holidays, manning the kitchen or speaking at a luncheon. We know in our hearts the Lord greeted her and proclaimed, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert Michael Copley; two sons, Shane Copley of Ashland, KY., and Bart (Megan) Copley of Huntington; five grandchildren, Carson, Ethan, Ella, Jax and Finn Copley; two brothers, Larry (Dixie) Grant, Gary (Shirley) Grant; five sisters, Avanell (George) Savage, Carol (Tom) Pennington, Connie (Larry) Castle, Kathy (Joe) Copley, Brenda (Chip) VanScoy; stepsister, Nanetta Hardwick; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Central Freewill Baptist Church, 451 6th Ave., Huntington, WV. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 3 p.m. by Pastor Steve Williams. The family asks that you adhere to social distancing guidelines. A private graveside service for immediate family will be conducted Monday, March 29, 2021, in Fort Gay. Memorial contributions may be made in Debbie’s honor to Central Freewill Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

