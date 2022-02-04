DEBORAH SMITH CANADY, 66, of Barboursville, passed away February 1, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born April 30, 1955, in Martinsburg, W.Va., a daughter of Lilly Casto Smith and the late Glenn Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arvin Canady. She graduated from Barboursville High School. She had a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology from Marshall University. She retired from Cabell County Board of Education at Cox’s Landing Elementary School, where she impacted hundreds of children’s lives through speech therapy. She was a member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. She is survived by one daughter, Sarah Hogsett; one grandchild, Spencer Hogsett; two siblings, Glenna Smith Racer and Christopher Kyle Smith; and two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Arlen and Mary Canady and Ron and Linda Canady. Debbi loved and enjoyed all her nine nieces and nephews and twelve great-nieces and -nephews. Beth Baker and Leah Hoffman were more than caregivers — they were friends. Deborah, you did your best. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Kevin Lantz. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

