DEBRA LYNN ELLIS, 62, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away February 23, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Allen Stewart. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born July 6, 1959, in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Rosella Ruth Blake Abbott. She was preceded in death by her husband, William David Ellis; one son, Brandon Ellis; two brothers, Ernest Abbott and David Abbott; and one sister, Wanda Crommett. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Michelle Cardwell of Warren, Ohio, and Nathan and Magan Ellis of Ona; stepdaughters and son-in-law, Augusta and Greg Baker of Huntington and Danielle Perry of Barboursville; one sister, Gloria Brown of Milton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Chateau Grove Senior Living for the care that they provided for their mother. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
