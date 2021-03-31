DEBRA MARIE MIDKIFF, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., gained her wings on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born April 4, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ray Merritt and Marie Dean Trimble. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Morrison. She is survived by her daughter, Alisa Merritt; one granddaughter, Katelynn Merritt; two sisters, Linda Lou Adkins and Tammy McComas; and three brothers, Larry Gene Merritt, Ray Allen Merritt and Randy Merritt. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

