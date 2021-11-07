DELBERT TAYLOR ARTRIP, 80, of Ona, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, after a valiant, five-year battle with ALS. Delbert was born on April 15, 1941, in Huntington, to Iva Mae Lucas and Henry Taylor Artrip. Delbert retired from INCO Alloys and from his “retirement” job, working with his lifelong friend, Gary Wagner, at B&W Sales and Equipment. He was a proud graduate of Marshall University and took great pride in the fact that all four of his sons were also college graduates. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Annabelle Artrip, Dorothy Haynie, Jinny Sawyers and Mildred Bartram; and his in-laws, Doris (Nash) and Hobart Adkins, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela (Adkins) Artrip; four sons, Mark (Marni) Artrip of Russell, Ky., Brent (Amy) Artrip of Raleigh, N.C., Clint (Jamie) Artrip of Barboursville and Derek (Lori) Artrip of Ona, and his sisters, Jean (Jim) Hawk and Eva (Jim) Madden, both of Huntington; 14 grandchildren, Brad Artrip of Huntington, Justin Artrip (Gabriella) of Gilbert, Ariz., Eric Artrip and Ian Artrip of Raleigh, N.C., Jamie Bellomy (Chad) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Shanya Crager of South Point, Ohio, Christa Artrip of Ashland, Ky., Ashley Artrip of Huntington, Joshua (Alyssa) of Milton, Julie (Ryan) Freeman of Huntington, Amanda (Colton) Brewer of Proctorville, Ohio, Taylor Perry, Miles and Grayson Artrip of Ona; 16 great-grandchildren will miss their Papoo, including Dakota, Alexis and Preston Church, Blake and Kaiden Thornburgh, Atlas Sandona-Miller and Solaris Sandona-Artrip, Mackie and Felicity Bellomy, Adelyn and Levi Crager, Everleigh Bond, Lacey, Brennan and Charlotte Artrip, Mason Endicott, Brodie and Brylee Brewer. Delbert’s family was most important to him. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews that were all very special to him, as well as many good friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank the team at the Marshall University ALS Clinic as well as the kind and caring staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital and Dr. Kevin Yingling for their support in his journey with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Nancy White. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
