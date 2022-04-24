DELLA ISABELLE BLAKE, 90, of Ona, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 21, 2022. She was born April 18, 1932, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late John Harrison Shaffer and Bertha Irene Kingery Shaffer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eustace Blake; one brother, Franklin Shaffer; a son-in-law, F. Page Burdette; and a daughter-in-law, Elaine Blake. She is survived by one brother, Adren "Toots" Shaffer (Judy); two daughters, Lois Blake Burdette and Valerie Meadows (Joe); three sons, Dwight E. Blake, Brent Blake, and Trent Blake; three granddaughters, Jennifer Miller, Meggan Blake, and Miranda Blake; two great-grandchildren, Jazmin and Koby Miller; a niece, Debra Christman (Ken); a nephew, Dean Shaffer; and special neighbors who cared for and loved her as family. Della was a member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Ona, where she had served many years as a Sunday School teacher and member of the church choir. A graduate of Milton High School, she attended Marshall College (University) and later retired with over 25 years of service from St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano and organ. During earlier years, Della would often travel with family and friends to local churches participating in the music portion of the worship service. Fond memories for her was when she and her uncles, who played guitars, would get together to play and sing the favorite songs which were mostly cherished Gospel hymns. Special thank you to CAMC Memorial Hospice Care, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Tim Messinger officiating. Burial will be in Bicker Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
