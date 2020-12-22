DELMAR L. CLARK, 86, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Ansel and Vada Clark. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd and Bill Clark, and one sister, Lois Ann Cade. He is survived by two sons, Rodney Clark of Milton, Randy (Tammy) Clark of Milton; and one daughter, Lisa Clark of Milton; mother of his children, Clodene Clark Lewis; grandsons, Chad (Kelli) Clark, Josh (Tiana) Clark, Joey (Kim) Clark, Caleb Clark; and granddaughter, Hannah Clark; great-grandkids, McKenna, Alex, Devin, Emma, Ryan, Benjamin; and a host of nieces and nephews. Delmar was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Kroger where he was a meatcutter. Delmar loved his family and loved spending time with them. He loved family gatherings and vacations. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Chad Clark. Burial will be in Keaton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

