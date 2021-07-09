DELORAS ANN STEELE, 81, of Ocala, Florida, and formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away at her residence on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was born December 21, 1939, in Narrows, Virginia, to Lewis Mullins and Virginia Browning Mullins. Deloras was known for her kindness and love for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.G. Steele; father, Lewis Mullins; mother, Virginia Browning Mullins; brothers, James Alvin Mullins and Robert Mullins; and her sister, Maxine Porter. Deloras is survived by two sisters, Jane Prater of Friendship, Tennessee, and Pauline Norris of Clayton, Delaware; one brother, Darrell Mullins of Kodak, Tennessee. She lived with her cousin, Shirley Wilson of Ocala, Florida. Visitation will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Avenue, Barboursville, West Virginia, followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Eugene Burd. Closing prayers will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Route 60, Midland Trail, Barboursville, W.Va., where Deloras will be interred with her husband, J.G. Steele. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

