DELORES ANN BECKETT, 92, of Salt Rock, left for her heavenly home on January 19, 2021. Waiting to meet her there were her husband, Harold Lee “Tom” Beckett, and her daughter, Regina Mae Meade. She was born September 4, 1928. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Lillie Estep Johnson; two brothers, Charles “Charlie Mack” and Kermit Johnson; and two sisters, Druzella Nida and Emma Lee Keyser. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Tammy Beckett, with whom she made her home; her son-in-law, Mike Meade; her grandson and his wife, Brandon and Tiffany Beckett; and great-grandchildren, Dawson Adam and Lillyana “Lilly” Rose Beckett, both whom she adored; two nieces, Shelia (Frankie) Jobe and Anna Lou (Jim) Anderson; and a nephew, Jennings Ray (Jo) Nida. When Delores married Tom, she felt the Beckett and Childers families were very special, and has always remained close to them. Delores was a past member of the Upper Smith Creek United Baptist Church, and for many years she faithfully served as a deacon’s wife. She also attended the Gloryway Baptist Church and loved her church family there also. Delores was a homemaker and will always be remembered for being there for others in their time of need. We would like to thank those who helped us care for Delores during her illness: Jeanette Morris, Marsha Poling, Sheila Jobe, Vickie “Ruth” Bailey and Misty Friend. Funeral services will be conducted at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, West Virginia, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at noon, with Reverend Ron Donahoe and Reverend Johnny Gue officiating. Burial will be at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service. Family and friends are welcome to attend, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we understand those that cannot. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
