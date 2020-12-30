DELORES “DEE” WISE, 85, of Milton, passed away December 23, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born June 5, 1935, in Hurricane, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert and Pansy V. Wilson Meadows. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Wise; brother, Bill Meadows; sisters, Evelyn Nicholas, Linda Meadows, Vivian Doss and Mabel Kuhn. She is survived by one sister, Roberta Templeton of Milton; one brother, Darrell Meadows of West Hamlin, W.Va.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside service will be at noon Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, by Pastor Dickie Jobe. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

