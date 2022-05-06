DELORES FAYE CHAPMAN BRALEY, 84, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord May 5, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bill Spears. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born November 28, 1937, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Walter S. and Letha A. Gibson Ray. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ernest L. Chapman and Paul H. Braley and her son, Steven D. Chapman. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Sherry Chapman of Milton and Jerry and Vickey Chapman of Barboursville; four grandchildren, Shandy and Jon Adkins of Ona, Ashley and Mike Byrd of Barboursville, Nicholas and Natalie Chapman of Barboursville and Adam Chapman of Barboursville; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Elijah, Reagan, Emma, Harper, Noah, Reese and Blakely. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you