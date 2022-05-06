DELORES FAYE CHAPMAN BRALEY, 84, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord May 5, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bill Spears. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born November 28, 1937, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Walter S. and Letha A. Gibson Ray. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ernest L. Chapman and Paul H. Braley and her son, Steven D. Chapman. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Sherry Chapman of Milton and Jerry and Vickey Chapman of Barboursville; four grandchildren, Shandy and Jon Adkins of Ona, Ashley and Mike Byrd of Barboursville, Nicholas and Natalie Chapman of Barboursville and Adam Chapman of Barboursville; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Elijah, Reagan, Emma, Harper, Noah, Reese and Blakely. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
