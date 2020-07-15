Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


DELORES FAYE JOHNSON, 81, of Barboursville, passed away July 13, 2020, at home. She was born February 25, 1939, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Levi Paul and Goldie Olive Birch Bowyer. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Jarrell Bowyer. She is survived by her husband, Freeman Harold Johnson; three children and their spouses, Loretta and Jerry Ross, Connie and Todd Neil, and Timothy and Robin Johnson; five sisters, Phyllis Clagg, Doris Chaney, Marilyn Kirby, Darlene Morris and Marlene White; one brother, Randy Bowyer; seven grandchildren, Brandi Carroll, Amber Walker, Chase Neil, Hunter Neil, Timothy Johnson Jr., Johnathon Childers and Madison Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Ava Carroll, Wyatt Walker and Harper Childers; and a special friend and caregiver, Lisa Duncan. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor David Vickers. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.