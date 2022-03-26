DELORES JEAN DAVIS McCLOUD — On March 23, 2022, we said our final goodbye to our protector, provider and the one that’s always given us unconditional love, our Mamma. Mamma was born on October 20, 1933, to the late George F. and Ethel (Horsley) Davis. Also those preceding her in death: her husband, Donald F. McCloud, special friend, Carroll Ferguson, son, Danny F. McCloud, brothers, George F. and Louise Davis Jr., Billy F. and Betty Davis, and brother-in-law, Buddy Wilson. Survivors include: son, Donald F. (Margaret) McCloud Jr., daughter, Debbie (Don) Hysell, sister, Juanita Wilson, grandchildren, Scott (Lynnette) McCloud, Kenny McCloud, Cindy Gallagher, Ronnie “Bub” (Cheri) Cade, Danna Jean Adkins, Danny Ray McCloud, Shannon (Dwayne) Allen, Christy Hysell Star, Donnell (Eddie) Mills, Kenneth Baxley McCloud and Dylan McCloud, 25 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Mom was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company with 33 years of service and a founding member of River Cities Light House Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at River Cities Light House Church, Huntington, by her son, Pastor Donnie McCloud, and Pastor Carol Lowe. Burial will be in Susie Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. A very special thanks to the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their compassionate care given to our Mamma and to us as well. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

