DELORES JEAN DAVIS McCLOUD — On March 23, 2022, we said our final goodbye to our protector, provider and the one that’s always given us unconditional love, our Mamma. Mamma was born on October 20, 1933, to the late George F. and Ethel Horsley Davis. Also, those preceding her in death: her husband, Donald F. McCloud, special friend, Carroll Ferguson, son, Danny F. McCloud, brothers, George F. and Louise Davis Jr., Billy F. and Betty Davis, and brother-in-law, Buddy Wilson. Survivors include son, Donald F. (Margaret) McCloud Jr.; daughter, Debbie (Don) Hysel; grandchildren, Scott (Lynnette) McCloud, Kenny McCloud, Cindy Gallagher, Ronnie “Bub” (Cheri) Cade, Danna Jean Adkins, Danny Ray McCloud, Shannon (Dwayne) Allen, Christy Hysell Star, Donnell (Eddie) Mills and Kenneth Baxley McCloud; 25 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Mom was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Co. with 33 years of service and a founding member of River Cities Light House Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at River Cities Light House Church, Huntington, by her son, Pastor Donnie McCloud, and Pastor Carol Lowe. Burial will be in Susie Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. A very special thanks to the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their compassionate care given to our Mamma and to us as well. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Could rising inflation be stoking a housing market crash?
- HHS teacher breaks the mold to help students grow
- Huff family welcomes baby boy
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Goods opens in downtown Huntington
- ANDREA NICHOLE KIRK
- Chuck Landon: It was a touching moment
- Police roundup: Victim of Huntington motorcycle crash ID’d
- Marshall med students find their future at annual Match Day
- WILLIAM RONALD JAMES MAYES JR.
- Energy secretary tours Solar Holler
Collections
- Photos: Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Match Day
- Photos: “Roaring Twenties” Mom and Son Prom
- Photos: Spring Bridal Fair at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Oppasana: Yoga with Wildlife fundraiser
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, softball
- Photos: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church honors members
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, baseball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, baseball
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland takes on Hurricane
- Photos: Huntington vs. Lawrence County, baseball