DELORES LOUISE CHINN DAVIS, 89, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on December 7, 2021. She was born June 20, 1932, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ercle and Irene Bailey Chinn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Franklin Davis Jr.; son, George Franklin Davis III; grandson, Robert Lee Rickman Jr.; son-in-law, Mark Jackson Sr.; brothers, Ercle “Bub” Vernon and Homer Chinn; two sisters, Mildred Blake and Fay Burns. She is survived by daughters, Theresa Rickman (Bob), Cathy Jackson (Tim Shoemaker); sisters, Mona Shuff, Ruth Crank, Tori Faulkner, and one brother, Pete Chinn; grandchildren, Mark and Jason Jackson (Suneey), Jeffery Rickman (Amy) and Shelly Rickman; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Delores Davis and Juanita Wilson; many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, by Pastor Donnie McCloud. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
