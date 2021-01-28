DELORIS GILKERSON, 83, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went to sleep in the Lord on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She was born November 30, 1937, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Boyd and Lillie Adkins Lambert. She was a retired CNA from the Huntington State Hospital and was a seamstress. She was a member of Salem United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hurston Ray Gilkerson, one daughter, Brenda Fulks, one son, Keith Gilkerson, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by one son, Rev. Darrell Gilkerson and his wife Patricia of Huntington; three daughters, Debbie Bailey and her husband Don, Alice Baylous and her husband Randy, all of Salt Rock, W.Va., and Sheila Gilkerson of Huntington; a daughter-in-law, Kim Gilkerson of Salt Rock; three sisters, Norma Lovejoy of Chesapeake, Ohio, Violet Stover of Huntington and Barbara Prater of Michigan; one brother, Norman Lambert of Omar, W.Va.; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her two special dachshunds, Snoopy and Charlie. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Green Valley Cemetery with Rev. Steve Nida officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff in the COVID-19 ICU at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who loved her home, family and church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Proverbs 31 Verse 10: Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.
