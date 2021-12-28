DELORIS JEAN MERRITT, 82, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Charles Berry and Pastor Jason Hogsett. Burial will be in Eplin Cemetery, East Lynn. She was born March 11, 1939, in Raleigh County, a daughter of the late Raymond Alvis and Dora Belle Gibson Bias. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Judy and Colleen; one son, Timothy; three sisters, Helena, Lois and Betty; one brother, Raymond Jr.; two grandsons, David and Joshua; son-in-law, Bob; daughter-in-law, Theresa; and grandson-in-law, Chris. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Harold “Buddy” Merritt; one daughter, Tina; four sons, Charlie (Debbie), Brian, Greg (Michelle) and Dean (Susan); 12 grandchildren, Tim Jr., Rachel, Angie, Candias, Stephen, Byron, Nathan, Paige, Diana, Shelena, Sam and Max; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you