DELORIS L. HAYNER, 75, of Willow Wood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. She was born June 26, 1945, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ruth Pack. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Karol Rush. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Elbert Hayner; one son, Michael Hayner of Willow Wood, Ohio; one sister, Jane Geisler of Clay City, Ky.; and one grandson, Braxton Hayner. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

